Rock out on National iPod Day!

Eighteen years ago Apple changed the way the world listened to and bought music with the help of its new electronic device.

On this day in 2001, Apple introduced the mp3 giant known as the iPod.

The portable music device was groundbreaking, so every October 23rd, we celebrate National iPod Day.

It introduced us to playlists, podcasts, and audio books.

Although many people have moved on from the mp3 devices, it still lives on in our iPhones.

If you are one of the few that likes to keep a separate device, you can take some time to listen to music on it today.

You can also honor Apple's legendary founder, the late Steve Jobs by sharing to social media with hashtag iPod-Day