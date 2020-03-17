Rockhopper penguin roams around aquarium during closure

A peculiar penguin had a little adventure of his own while the aquarium in Chicago was closed to the public.

The aquarium tweeted this video of Wellington the penguin looking at the fish in the Amazon rising exhibit.

The little guy is one of several rockhopper penguins who got to take a walk or waddle under the guidance of keepers.

The aquarium tells the Chicago Tribune staff are getting creative about animal enrichment during the closure.

The facility won't open until the end of the month at the earliest.