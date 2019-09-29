Roever Family rides across the country for fellow veterans

Over 45,000 American adults died from suicide in 2017, that’s according to the 2019 National Veteran Suicide Prevention report.

In an effort to reduce those numbers, the Roever Family held a special event to bring shed light on the issue.

Dave Roever, his son Matt Roever and his grandson decided that they were going to spread awareness by cycling from Canada all the way to Mexico.

The team arrived in Laredo Saturday afternoon where they were met with local veterans.

Matt Roever says the purpose of the movement was a way to make a difference in the lives of every veteran they come in contact with.