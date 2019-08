Happening right now, Laredo Police are responding to a multiple vehicle accident in central Laredo.

The incident happened at Chacon and Meadow where a vehicle rolled over on its side.

According to witnesses, several people were seen fleeing from the scene of the accident.

Laredo Police say Border Patrol is handling the investigation.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

KGNS News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.