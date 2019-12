A rollover accident is reported in south Laredo just next to the United South High School freshmen campus.

A white car was seen rolled over on its side at the intersection of Cuatro Vientos Boulevard and Aguanieve Dr at around 11 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Police were scene assessing the damages.

No word at this time on the status of the driver or how the accident occurred.

KGNS News will keep you updated on this story as more details become available.