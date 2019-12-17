Rollover accident reported just outside of city limits

A rollover accident has been reported just outside of the city limits.

According to the Laredo Police Department, the accident happened at the intersection of Beltway Parkway and the I-35 South Frontage Road.

As a result, police have closed off the westbound traffic and the I-35 south exit ramp to Beltway Parkway.

According to the Laredo Fire Department, the driver was taken to Doctors Hospital in stable condition.

Fire officials say they found unspecified chemicals inside the trailer that rolled over; as a result, a hazmat crew was called to the scene.

The area is still closed off to the traveling public.

Authorities are advising drivers to expect delays and exercise patients if you are driving in that area.