Rooftop Lounge showing you how to ring in the New Year

Get ready to say goodbye to the two-thousand and teens because we are about to enter the 2020's!

When it comes to New Year's Eve, many choose to celebrate it with, family, friends and if you are over 21, adult beverages.

If you are looking for a place to ring in the new year or you are looking to whip up some party drinks for your friends, Rooftop Lounge has a whole list of drinks to choose from.

Located at 6501 Arena Blvd, Rooftop Lounge is one of Laredo's luxurious establishments where you can enjoy some food, drinks and music under the night sky.

This New Year's Eve, Rooftop will be throwing a party to celebrate the new year and with one of the best firework views in town, where can you go wrong!

For more information on the party, you can call 956-568-2400 or head to their Facebook page.