Rookie cops get tased while singing Christmas songs

A group of ecstatic rookie cops found a shocking way to get into the holiday spirit during their training.

Rookies with the Arkansas Police Department got a chance to tase each other while singing songs of the season such as "Jingle Bells" and "We wish you a merry Christmas."

It was part of their training in order to be armed with tasers.

Many law enforcement officers must have the weapon tested on them before they can carry it.

It's a very painful practice meant to give them insight into what tasers do to suspects.

