Rotary Club discusses changes to the downtown area

Members of the Rotary Club got a chance to listen to suggestions on how to revamp the downtown area.

The director of the city's Community Development Department and the chair for the Downtown Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone spoke about some of the different methods being used to help that part of the city; in this case, the Street Planning and Economic Development.

They spoke about how tax money being saved can be turned around and used.

The board aims to improve walkability, security, and lighting in the downtown area.