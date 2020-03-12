Rotary Club of Laredo to honor local educator

The Rotary Club of Laredo Under Seven Flags will be hosting an upcoming fundraiser to honor a local educator.

Paul Harris is one of the highest recognition a community member can receive from the Rotary Club.

Each year the club searches for a well-deserving community member who goes above and beyond for others.

This year they decided to honor Ms. Oduno for the hard work she does for her students as well as residents in south Laredo.

Oduno is the Mathematics department head over at Cigarroa Middle School and president of Families for Autism Support and Awareness.

The event will take place on Thursday, April 9th at 6 p.m. at the International Bank of Commerce on Jacaman Road.

For more information you can call 740-1270 or 237-0420.