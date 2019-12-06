Roundball on the Rio returns this weekend

A fundraising event that seeks to raise money for local students is returning to the Gateway City.

This weekend, Roundball on the Rio will be making a comeback and several local teams will take to the court for bragging rights and good old fun.

The three-on-three teams will consist of kids in 2nd grade all the way to men in their 40s and those in law enforcement.

The two-day event will take place on December 7th and 8th at UniTrade Stadium from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, you can call Issa Guerra at 956-334-9082 or Danny Lona at 956-606-9402.

All of the proceeds will go to student scholarships.