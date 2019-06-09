Routine traffic stop leads to the discovery of drugs

A man is facing charges after authorities found him in possession of drugs during a routine traffic stop.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jorge Salvador Cavazos-Garza, 33, and charged him with possession of marijuana and evading arrest.

The incident happened at the intersection of north New York Street and East Stewart when sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop after Cavazos Garza disregarded a stop sign.

When authorities searched Cavazos-Garza’s vehicle, they found five bundles of marijuana.

The marijuana weighed about 170 pounds and had an estimated street value of $40,000.

Deputies also found out that Cavazos-Garza was a previous deported undocumented immigrant from Mexico. He was taken to the county jail in lieu of no bond.