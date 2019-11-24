Routine traffic stop leads to drug bust

A routine traffic stop in south Laredo leads to the discovery of illegal narcotics.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office arrested 34-year-old Antony Mercado in the case.

The incident happened on Wednesday when sheriff deputies conducted a traffic stop at the 4900 block of Zapata Highway.

When officers searched the vehicle, they found 20 grams of cocaine, 27 grams of heroin, and eight grams of crack.

The drugs had a combined street value of $3,000.

Mercado was charged with possession and the investigation remains ongoing.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office encourages the community to call its “Report Your Competition” hotline at 956-415 BUST (2878).