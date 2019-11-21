Routine traffic stop leads to cash seizure of $200,000

A traffic stop by the Webb County Sheriff's Office led to a cash seizure of $200,000.

On Wednesday morning, deputies stopped a vehicle at the intersection of Bob Bullock and Interstate Highway 35 for a traffic violation.

While speaking to the driver, a search of the vehicle was conducted, where deputies discovered 20 bundles of what was suspected to be illicit monies, which were wrapped and hidden, indicative of drug trafficking.

A total of $200,000 dollars were seized. The driver was identified and released pending further investigation.

“I congratulate our deputies for taking a keen interest in getting illicit money off our streets,” said Sheriff Martin Cuellar.

Sheriff Cuellar reminds the public to get involved in the fight against drugs and to report any suspicious activity by calling the “Report Your Competition” hotline at 956-415-2878.