Routine traffic stop results in felony drug bust

A routine traffic stop in northwest Laredo leads to the discovery of illegal narcotics.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office arrested 57-year-old Jose Angel Rodriguez in the case.

The incident happened on Sunday evening when sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop on a Ford-F150 at the 600 block of Amiens Loop for a speeding violation.

When deputies made contact with the driver, they noticed he was acting very suspicious.

A further inspection of the vehicle led to the discovery of three plastic-wrapped bundles in the backseat.

The bundles, which weighed 3 kilograms, tested positive for cocaine with an estimated street value of $75,000.

Rodriguez was charged with possession of a controlled substance and was taken to the Webb County Jail.