Routine traffic stop results in felony drug bust

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A routine traffic stop in northwest Laredo leads to the discovery of illegal narcotics.
The Webb County Sheriff’s Office arrested 57-year-old Jose Angel Rodriguez in the case.
The incident happened on Sunday evening when sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop on a Ford-F150 at the 600 block of Amiens Loop for a speeding violation.
When deputies made contact with the driver, they noticed he was acting very suspicious.
A further inspection of the vehicle led to the discovery of three plastic-wrapped bundles in the backseat.
The bundles, which weighed 3 kilograms, tested positive for cocaine with an estimated street value of $75,000.
Rodriguez was charged with possession of a controlled substance and was taken to the Webb County Jail.