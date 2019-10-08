Rudy's goes Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a popular barbecue restaurant is looking to go pink to help raise money for the cause.

All month long Rudy’s will be transforming their iconic cups into pink cups.

The campaign is meant to encourage customers to donate a $1 and in return they will be given a free drink on their next visit.

Rudy’s representatives say it’s the perfect time to pig out on some delicious barbecue food while also giving back to a worthy cause.

So far the restaurant is one week into their campaign and they have raised over $47,000.

Rudy’s is located at 7305 McPherson Rd.