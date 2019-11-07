Rugby learning clinic taking place this weekend

A local group is coming together to host a clinic to teach potential athletes the sport of Rugby.

Rugby is a team sport, very similar to football and soccer that is played with an oval-shaped ball that can be kicked, carried or passed from hand to hand.

Although Rugby originated in England, it is not often seen in America or south Texas; however recently the sport has started gaining momentum in Laredo and teams have gone to compete in state tournaments.

Organizers are looking to host a rugby tournament in Laredo in January where several teams from all over Texas will compete and they are inviting athletes of all kind to learn about the sport.

If you would like to learn how to play the sport you can take part in a Rugby learning clinic this weekend.

The clinic will take place on Saturday, November 9th from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Father McNaboe Park.

For more information, you can call 956-771-8491.

The event is free and open to athletes of all ages.