Rules to keep in mind when using a Blue Duck Scooter

There’s a new way to roll around town if you don’t have a vehicle or bicycle; however, like everything else, there are rules one must obey when riding Blue Duck Scooters.

It’s been two weeks since the scooters were introduced to Laredoans and they have already become a popular form of transportation.

Since it’s still fairly new, Blue Duck and the Laredo Police Department are reminding riders about the rules they need to keep in mind before hitting the roads.

First off, Laredo Police want the public to remember that these are the use of the whole community, so riders should leave them in areas that are accessible to everyone.

Officer Ruben Gutierrez says there have already been reports of people leaving them in the backyard; however, they are for public use and should remain at a public location for others to enjoy them.

When you download the app, one of the first things they will tell you is the age requirement which is 18-years-old.

According to Blue Duck, the age limit is something that the City of Laredo decided to put in place to keep people safe.

Safety is key, so both agencies encourage everyone to strap on a helmet before riding off to your destination.