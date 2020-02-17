Runners take part in Founding Fathers Run

Hundreds of Laredoans got up bright and early on Saturday morning, to get active during an annual WBCA event that seeks to promote health in our community.

Runners laced up their shoes to take part in a 5K run at the Laredo Medical Center.

The top honors for overall male and female went to Israel Gonzalez with a time of 15:53 and Nora Jimenez with a time of 18:10.

Not only did spectators get a chance to enjoy the outdoors, they also took advantage of the free health screenings.

The Fittest Organization Award was won by non-other than the Laredo Medical Center who had over 88 runners and walkers taking part.