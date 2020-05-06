Runoff elections postponed until July

As runoff elections were supposed to take place in May 2020, Governor Greg Abbott has ordered the date to be pushed back.

On Wednesday, Webb County Elections Administrator, Jose Tellez, said the runoff elections will be taking place on July 14th.

Early voting will take place from July 6th to the 10th.

In Webb County, there are two elections in the runoffs which include the Tax Assessor Collectors race between Patricia Barrera and incumbent Rosie Cuellar and for Precinct One, Place One Justice of the Peace with Monica Liendo and Juan Paz.

Tellez says the election’s office has received the ballots for the runoffs and staff is revising them.

Mail-in ballots will not be given out to the public concerned about heading out to the polls due to COVID-19.

Only individuals who fall under the four categories can receive a mail in ballot:

- Must be older than 65 years of age

- Will be out of the state on election day

- Disabled

- In- jail (qualified to vote)