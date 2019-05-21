Russell Terrace residents experiencing issues with units

Residents of the newly renovated Russell Terrace housing projects are complaining about their new units.

Many are saying that weeks after moving into their new place, they are having issues with plumbing.

Some of the residents say their cold and hot water lines are crossed meanwhile others are saying sewage is coming out of the toilet.

Residents are asking the Laredo Housing Authority to look into these issues.

The housing authority says they have received a few complaints and that they are working on getting these issues fixed.