Ruthe B Cowl celebrates addition of new Action Room

Officials over at the Ruthe B. Cowl Rehabilitation Center are celebrating the addition of necessary equipment that will enhance treatment and playtime of children with special needs.

The Woman's City Club provided the rehabilitation center with a brand new action room with tools that will meet the children's needs through play and sensory development.

Jackie Rodriguez, the executive director of the center is thanking the anonymous donor who made it all possible.

Rodriguez says because of this generous donation, the center is now able to provide children with a room where therapists can work with them one-on-one.

The center offers help to everyone who walks through their doors needing assistance.

This October, they will celebrate 60 years of service to Laredo and the surrounding areas.