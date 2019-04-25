Ruthe B Cowl Center celebrating Cinco De Mayo with a Bingo

A local rehabilitation center is inviting you to celebrate Cinco De Mayo with a Bingo fundraiser.

The Ruthe B Cowl has been helping the community with low-cost services for the past 60 years.

In order to continue to assist those in need, the center is looking host an event to collect funds for its cause.

Ruthe B Cowl will be hosting its Cinco De Mayo Bingo event, where community members can play 10 fun games of bingo for a chance to win prize packages.

The prizes include several great gifts for mom or dad from massage studio gift cards, concert tickets, dinners and more.

Participants can purchase as many bingo cards as they want and all of the proceeds will go to the Ruthe B Cowl Rehabilitation Center.

Pre-sale tickets are $25 and $30 at the door.

The event will take place on Sunday, May 5th at the San Agustin High School Cafeteria from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, you can call 956-722-2431.