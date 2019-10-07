Ruthe B Cowl hosting 60th anniversary celebration

A local rehabilitation center is celebrating 60 years of helping the Laredo community and they are inviting the community to take part in the festivities.

The Ruthe B Cowl Center dates back to 1959 when the founder Mrs. Ruthe B Cowl established the facility in two small rooms ta the Laredo Health Department in south Laredo.

Fast forward 60 years later and services are being provided for everything for people suffering from disabilities to amputations and other physical conditions.

One of the newest services the center is offering is a day camp for children with special needs where parents can take their children and do some of the things they can’t do when taking care of their child.

The center is hosting its 60th-anniversary celebration on Tuesday, October 8th at 11 a.m. at the center located at 1220 N. Malinche Avenue.

The event will include a light lunch and refreshments for those who attend.

Congressman Henry Cuellar will be one of the many officials taking part in the festivities.

For more information, you can call 722-2431.