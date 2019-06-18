Ruthe B Cowl hosting Space Summer Camp

A local rehabilitation center is getting ready for an “astronomical” summer camp for special needs children.

Every year the Ruthe B Cowl gets together to organize its annual space summer camp program for kids with disabilities and special needs.

The purpose of the camp is to provide special needs children with some fun and educational activities during the summer.

Before the camp gets underway the center will be hosting an open house event where parents and kids can get acquainted with some of the staff.

The open house will take place on Wednesday, June 19th from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The camp will feature plenty of fun activities such as cooking, arts and crafts, and even some special guest speakers.

The event will be taking place on July 10th and July 11th from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Kids from ages 5 to 13 can take part in the camp.

There are only a limited amount of spaces available, so be sure to register your child as soon as possible.

If you would like more information on the program you can call 722-24-31.