Ruthe B Cowl to host fashion show fundraiser

A local rehabilitation center is looking to host a fashion show fundraiser and the community is invited to attend.

The Ruthe B Cowl has been helping the community with low-cost services for the past 60 years.

In order to continue to assist those in need, the center is looking to host an event to collect funds to continue its mission.

For one night, models will strut the runway wearing the latest fashion trends.

Those who attend the event will also be entered in a raffle to win some of the apparel courtesy of Joe Brand.

The event will take place on Wednesday, August 28th at 6:30 p.m. at the Laredo Country Club.

Admission for the fashion show is $25.