Ryan Elementary receives magical storytelling from KGNS News

A group of local students got a chance to learn the “Magic of Storytelling” from the KGNS morning crew.

As part of Disney ABC’s Magic of Storytelling initiative, KGNS News Today anchors Max Fernandez and Elizabeth Millner read to the student’s at Ryan Elementary.

The initiative is a campaign that seeks to promote the importance of reading to young students while also giving back to local schools across town.

KGNS/ABC Laredo also donated 100 books to Ryan Elementary along with three other LISD campus libraries.