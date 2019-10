If you are looking to get rid of your prescription medication in a safe manner, there is an opportunity to do so tomorrow.

SCAN is teaming up with the drug enforcement administration for the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

This is a national effort to keep expired pills and other drugs out of the hands of minors and other family members.

You can bring your unwanted or expired medication, no questions asked, to KGNS studios from 10 a.m. to 2p.m.