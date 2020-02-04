SCAN alerts public of new drug trend

A local organization is letting the community know of a new drug trend.

Known as "Moon Sticks," the wooden dental toothpick is infused with marijuana cannabinoid such as THC or CBD. Their appearances can be easily overlooked not only in schools but in the workplace.

The organization SCAN gave an update to local officials and non profit organizations about the new trend, keeping them informed and asking them to be vigilant especially towards the youth.

"The government just let us know that this is going on in other places," said Veronica Jimenez of SCAN. "We haven't seen it here in the community yet. But like all drug trends, they pick up slowly but surely. We're afraid it will come to our community, so made sure to let the parents know and community know this is something new."

The organization tells parents if your child is experimenting with drugs they have counselors available to help them out.

For more information you can call 956-568-71-05.