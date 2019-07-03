SCAN educates parents on the dangers of vaping

A local organization is looking to educate parents on the dangers of one of the most popular trends among teenagers.

According to SCAN program director Veronica Jimenez, a recent survey shows that three million teens across the country have picked up on the vaping habit.

Jimenez also says recent accidents show that the vaping devices could explode while it is in use.

In Fort Worth, a man died after an e-cigarette exploded in his face.

To prevent these tragedies and others, SCAN wants parents to educate themselves so they can warn their kids about the dangers of vaping.

Jimenez says sometimes these devices can be near invisible to the eyes of parents, so it’s important to educate them on what these devices look like and to talk to their kids about vaping.

SCAN is inviting parents to do their own research online or they can visit the scan offices downtown.

They can also have a conversation with the SCAN staff by calling 724-3177.