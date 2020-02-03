SCAN looking to end sexual violence with Vagina Monologues

With Valentine’s Day just a couple of weeks away, a local organization has decided to shed light on violence against women and girls during an upcoming event.

SCAN has been a part of the community for several years, serving people of all ages and providing advocacy services to those in need.

This weekend the Sexual Assault Services and Information (SASI) Program invites community members to come together and experience the rise against sexual violence during its Vagina Monologues event.

The Vagina Monologues is a play that explores different women topics such as love, body image, childbirth, violence, and menstrual cycles.

The event will be taking place at Cultura Beer Garden this weekend February 7th and 8th from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

They will also be hosting a Spanish event on February 9th at 2:30 p.m.