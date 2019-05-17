SCAN offering transitional housing for teens

More than 1.7 million teens experience homelessness in the United States every year, that’s according to the Department of Justice.

With the help of a local nonprofit organization, a group of teens now have a place to call home.

Juan Hernandez didn’t share much as to why he left Dallas but says being there made him realize he wanted to do more with his life, so he moved to Laredo with the intent to go back to school.

Hernandez says, "At first I was in not a good living space and I was living under a bridge for two weeks and that was before I contacted a friend because it was just hard for me. I thought I could do it but it's really not a good decision to take."

When Juan was staying with his friend, he was able to get back on his feet by rolling in Jose Valdez High School and find a place to work.

Finding a place to live was difficult for Juan, but with the help of his principal, he ended up at the doorsteps of SCAN’s Arco Iris Transitional Living Program.

Arco Iris Program coordinator Cynthia Vasquez says giving homeless teens a place to transition into adults is the main focus of the program.

Since moving here in December, the teens have celebrated different holidays such as New Year’s, Christmas, Valentine’s Day and even graduation.

Vasquez says this group is made up of seven graduates, and she’s very excited to attend all of their ceremonies at the arena.

The property was donated by the Fernando Salinas Trust Fund.

For more information on the program, you can call SCAN at 724-3177.