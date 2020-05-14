SCAN postpones "Take Back the Pill" day

As kids stay home during the global pandemic, two local organizations want to help remind you to clean out your medicine cabinet.

The SCAN program and the Drug Enforcement Agency usually work together to organize nation-wide campaigns to "Take Back the Pill."

These events help the community safely get rid of of any expired medicine or prescriptions that you might have laying around.



As you check your medicine cabinet, you can also place the prescriptions in a safer place and teach your kids to practice caution with them.

The SCAN director Veronica Jimenez says there is an option available to carefully throw away medication.

"We have some sites here in Webb County, three sites, which is with Constable Devally, with Constable Villarreal, and with Sheriff Martin Cuellar.... We're not sure about the regulations right now, but you might wanna call to make sure that they are taking medications right now, but that's the safe way to dispose of medication."

If not, they can call the SCAN office at 724-3177 to learn what other ways everyone can help the organization take back the pill.