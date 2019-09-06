SCAN to host National Recovery Month Walk

A local organization is inviting the community to a walk to show unity for those who are recovering from addiction.

SCAN is asking the community to its National Recovery Month Walk next weekend.

The event will take place on Saturday, September 14th at the Bartlett Soccer Complex at 8:30 a.m.

There will be several booths showcasing the services that are available to those who are struggling with addiction.

Organizers say the best way to combat drug addiction is by coming together and showing support.