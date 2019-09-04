SCAN receives millions of dollars in federal funding

Millions of dollars are going to a nonprofit organization that will help with the smallest of patients in our community.

Congressman Henry Cuellar presents SCAN with $800,000 check

A grant for $800,000 was announced on Tuesday morning by Congressman Henry Cuellar.

The federal dollars have been earmarked for the "Serving children and adults in need program", better known as SCAN.

For the next four years, these funds will be used to promote the wellness of young children by addressing the social, emotional, and cognitive along with physical and behavioral aspects of their development.

Dr. Susana Rivera with SCAN says they will be promoting services in the home and some services in the community.

SCAN received the funding through the Department of Health and Human Services’ Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services.