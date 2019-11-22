Small Business Saturday to extend into four weekends long

They may be called small businesses, but they make a huge impact in the community.

Black Friday is around the corner so that means Small Business Saturday will soon be here.

This is the 10th year American Express backs the effort and this year the Laredo Chamber of Commerce is joining several other organizations to support this year's Small Business Saturday celebration.

That’s the weekend where shoppers are encouraged to support local small businesses.

Normally Small Business Saturday is a one day affair, but this year it will span four weekends. It all starts on November 30th and will continue through December 21st.

That day will conclude the event with a Shop Local Market Extravaganza at Sames Auto Arena.

An average of 67 cents of every dollar spent at small businesses in the U.S. stays in the local community, meaning a consumer's local impact during the holiday shopping season can be significant.