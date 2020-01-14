UISD asks students to begin preparing for STAAR tests

UISD is preparing students for the upcoming STAAR tests and they need your help.

The school district is asking parents to keep an eye on kids at home to see that they are preparing for a test that could determine if they move onto the next grade.

Student in grades third through eighth will take a STAAR and students in high school are required to take up to five different STAAR exams to graduate.

Christina Casanova, the director for student assessment, tells us the exams will take place in April.

"It's towards the middle of April. End of course is English 1, English 2 will be in April. The other 3 will be biology, then algebra, and the U.S. history will be in May. Parents please I encourage you to look at the UISD website. Look at our testing dates, its on our website."

The website where parents can look at all the dates for the upcoming STAAR tests is UISD.net.