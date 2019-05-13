STAAR Testing begins today!

It's a big day for thousands of public school students who will sit for hours trying their best to prove to the State of Texas they earned passage to the next grade level.

STAAR testing will begin on Monday morning with math for 3rd, 4th, 5th, and 7th grade.

Then on Tuesday, those same students will test in reading.

While on Wednesday, 5th and 8th graders will take the science test and on Thursday 8th graders will take the social studies portion of the exam.

Good luck to all those students who will be taking the test!