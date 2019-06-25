Basketball game helps students unwind before STAAR Test

Students at a local middle school to the time to unwind before hitting their third and final chance at passing the STAAR Test.

For the past three weeks, students at Raul Perales Middle School have been hard at work preparing for the state assessment.

Before the big test, test-takers had a chance to unwind during a friendly game of basketball between the teachers and the students.

Summer school principal Beatriz Vasquez has been with the students since day one during the summer.

She says she believes that after releasing all that negative energy on a positive outlet, taking the exam is going to be a breeze.

This is the third and final chance the eighth-graders have to pass the STAAR Test.

After working one on one, Principal Vasquez believes they are ready for success.

The math portion of the test took place on Monday; meanwhile the reading will be on Wednesday.

As for the basketball game, the kids took the win by one point.

Good luck to all those taking the STAAR Test.