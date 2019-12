Attention UISD parents, students will undergo testing throughout this upcoming week.

Students will be taking the state exam on Tuesday all the way until Thursday.

English 1 and U.S. History will be the first assessments they will take, starting on December 10th.

Followed by algebra 1 on December 11th and finally on December 12th, both English 2 and biology.

The school district is asking parents to be aware of the schedule, and for students to show-up on time.