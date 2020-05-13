Sheriff's Department searches SUV in central Laredo

The Sheriff's Department stopped an SUV Wednesday in central Laredo.



Our cameras were on the scene at the corner of Loring and Chihuahua and captured this video showing deputies searching the back of a black Tahoe.



They were then spotted removing items from the vehicle.



A woman was then seen being taken by deputies to a patrol car.



We were able to confirm with the Sheriff's Department that they are currently investigating the case, but at this time, cannot release information.



We will provide you with details as soon as they become available.