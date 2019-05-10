Salvadoran gang member wanted for homicide deported by ICE

A Salvadoran gang member wanted for various charges including homicide is removed by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials.

Twenty-four-year-old Yimmi Jose Pereira-Ramos was flown to El Salvador on May 9th on a charter flight coordinated by ICE Air Operations in San Antonio.

Authorities say on March 1st, 2017 Pereira-Ramos and other suspected gang members were allegedly involved in a shooting that claimed the life of one man.

Another case that Pereira-Ramos is believed to be tied to is an alleged robbery that involved kidnapping a woman.

Immigration officials say Pereira-Ramos entered the country illegally through Abram, Texas on June 21st 2013 and was removed three days later; however, on May 1st he illegally re-entered the U.S. near La Joya Texas.

On October 2018, an immigration judge issued Pereira-Ramos a final order of removal.