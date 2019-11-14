Salvation Army looking for volunteers for Red Kettle campaign

The Salvation Army is ringing in the holiday season with one of its annual campaigns.

File photo: Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign

The Red Kettle Campaign is a sign that the holidays are right around the corner.

The brass bells and red kettles are a call for donations from the Salvation Army.

The organization will be starting its campaign on Black Friday, November 29th at various shopping centers around town.

With the advancement of technology, the Salvation Army has decided to also accept digital donations via Apple Pay or Google Pay.

Before the Salvation Army can ring their bells, they need volunteers to help them with the cause.

If you would like to register you can contact the Salvation Army at (956) 723-2349 or visit their site at 408 Matamoros.

Organizers say every penny raised stays in Laredo and helps support year-round programs.

In previous years, the Salvation Army raised $76,000 through its campaign.