Same song different chorus

It looks like it's going to be another hot week in the Gateway City.

We will stay below the triple-digit mark, but it's still going to be very hot and humid.

On Tuesday, we will start off in the mid 70s and see a high of 97 degrees.

By the middle of the week, we will drop a few degrees, seeing a high of 92. As we head into the evening, some clouds might move in giving us a 20 percent chance of rain.

Then on Thursday, we could see a high of 89 degrees and lows in the 60s.

Now as we head into the weekend, on Friday we could see a high of 95 degrees and 100 degrees for both Saturday and Sunday.

It looks like we are going to jump right into summer as soon as we start May Day.