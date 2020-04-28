Same song different chorus

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - It looks like it's going to be another hot week in the Gateway City.
We will stay below the triple-digit mark, but it's still going to be very hot and humid.
On Tuesday, we will start off in the mid 70s and see a high of 97 degrees.
By the middle of the week, we will drop a few degrees, seeing a high of 92. As we head into the evening, some clouds might move in giving us a 20 percent chance of rain.
Then on Thursday, we could see a high of 89 degrees and lows in the 60s.
Now as we head into the weekend, on Friday we could see a high of 95 degrees and 100 degrees for both Saturday and Sunday.
It looks like we are going to jump right into summer as soon as we start May Day.