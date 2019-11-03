Sames Auto Arena holds "Recuerda Fest"

Local families filled the arena parking lot over the weekend for an event they won’t soon forget.

As part of Dia de Los Muertos, the Sames Auto Arena held its “Recuerda Fest” on Saturday to celebrate the occasion.

The community was invited to bring a photograph or mementos to the altars that were set up in the arena parking lot.

Participants also got a chance to play games, take pictures with characters from the movie Coco and enter for a chance to win free Disney on Ice tickets.

The event was free and open to the public.