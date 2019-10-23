Sames Auto Arena hosting Fall Carnival

Now that things are starting to feel a lot more like fall, the local arena is inviting the community to celebrate during an upcoming event.

This Friday, the Sames Auto Arena will open the doors to its Fall Extravaganza Carnival.

Thrill-seekers will be able to push their fears to the limits by getting on all the rides.

If rides aren't your thing, you can still play some of the carnival games and of course eat plenty of foods and sweets.

The fun starts this Friday, October 25th at 6 p.m. and will run until November 3rd.

In celebration of Dia de Los Muertos, the carnival will be hosting Recuerda Festival on November 2nd.

The festival will be filled with plenty of games, contests and live entertainment.

Best of all, those who are dressed as a Catrina or skeleton can get in for free and will be able to participate in a costume contest for a chance to win free Disney on Ice tickets.