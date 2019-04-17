Sames Auto Arena to offer free WiFI for patrons

Whether you are enjoying the sights and sounds of a concert or live entertainment at our local arena, it will be a lot easier to post your experience online.

Councilmembers have agreed to implement free WiFi to patrons who visit the Sames Auto Arena.

As of now, it can be pretty difficult for people to get service in the arena, which makes it hard to communicate with others.

Councilman Alberto Torres brought the item forward during Monday’s City Council meeting saying it will be a great way to boost marketing and encourage people to post about their experience.

The City of Laredo will be putting out a request for qualifications to businesses that can provide the best technology to make this possible.