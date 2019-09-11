Sames Auto Group announces 6th annual car giveaway

LISD students looking to get a new ride will have the opportunity at the end of the year, all they need to do is show up to school!

On Tuesday, LISD officials along with the Sames Auto Group announced the 6th annual Drive Sames 4 Education car give-a-way program.

It's a program that at the end of the year combines all names of students who have perfect attendance; then, randomly selects one to award the car to.

According to officials, in the time the program has been implemented they have seen a decrease in student absences.

Officials believe the program has gone far in motivating and promoting attendance among students.

This year's selected car is a 2020 ford eco sport.

It'll be given away on graduation day.