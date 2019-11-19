Sames Kia inviting community to annual Mission Give event

With the season of giving in full swing, the community is being asked to give back during an annual event.

The 14th annual Mission Give Laredo will take place this weekend at the Sames dealership.

Every year the Bethany House teams up with Sames Kia to collect donations for those in need just in time for the holidays.

Organizers are looking for non-perishable food items as well as toiletries, hygiene items, new or gently used clothing, and shoes.

They are also looking for monetary donations.

Any type of donation can go a long way.

The event will take place on Saturday, November 23rd from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 6221 San Dario.