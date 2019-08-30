Sames Kia motivating students to go to school every day

Kia is heading back to the classroom for another year.

It’s a program where the dealership allows a high school student with perfect attendance in the United Independent School District to enter a drawing for a chance to win a new car on graduation day.

Every year, a finalist from each high school is selected who goes to participate in the final drawing at the end of the school year for a chance to drive off with the grand prize.

UISD Superintendent Bobby Santos says, incentives like these benefits not only students but everyone in the district.

Santos says, the higher the attendance, the more money the school receives from the state to be able to pay for different projects.

This is the seventh year Sames Kia teams up with UISD, Federal Credit Union and A&K World Class Driving.